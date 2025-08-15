Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $165,954.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,398.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4%

BDX opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

