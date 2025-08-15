Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) Head to Head Review

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) and INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and INLIF”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $10.64 billion 1.18 -$649.00 million ($0.30) -81.58 INLIF $15.80 million 1.06 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INLIF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baxter International.

90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baxter International and INLIF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 6 3 0 2.20 INLIF 0 0 0 0 0.00

Baxter International currently has a consensus price target of $30.1111, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Baxter International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than INLIF.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and INLIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -1.42% 16.96% 5.24% INLIF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baxter International beats INLIF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About INLIF

(Get Free Report)

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.