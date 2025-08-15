Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Price

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $241.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.64.

NYSE AVB opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average of $206.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

