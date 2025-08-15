Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.7996 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 94.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

