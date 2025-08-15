Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $116,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $56.62 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $57.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.7996 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 94.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

