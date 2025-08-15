Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Raised to $1.10

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 2.1%

BLDP opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $548.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 104.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,133,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after buying an additional 6,701,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,916,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 829,012 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,081,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 285,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,729,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 130,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,177,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.