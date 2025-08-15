Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 60,210 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

