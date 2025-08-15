Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $284.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

