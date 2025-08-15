Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.