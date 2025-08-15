Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,790 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,664,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,478,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in State Street by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after buying an additional 1,622,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

