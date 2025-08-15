Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,777 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,176 shares of company stock valued at $34,060,678. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $653.95 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $688.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $555.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

