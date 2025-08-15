AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,160 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

