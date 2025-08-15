AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 57,425,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

