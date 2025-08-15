Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Assurant by 192.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 312.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Assurant by 47.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.97 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.24.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Stephens began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

