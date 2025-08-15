Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 107.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $293.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.39. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.25 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.