APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2025

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Price Performance

Shares of APTY stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. APT Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

