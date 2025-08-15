AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $875,533.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.43, for a total transaction of $875,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,237. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ APPF opened at $265.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $326.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.08.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AppFolio by 4,975.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AppFolio by 58.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

