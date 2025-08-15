AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $559.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 107.66% and a negative return on equity of 366.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $493,202.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,025.05. This represents a 80.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

