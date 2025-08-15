Analysts Set Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Target Price at $91.89

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.8889.

Separately, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,977,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,246,000 after buying an additional 1,115,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,617,000 after buying an additional 1,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,926,000 after buying an additional 986,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 596.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after buying an additional 950,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

