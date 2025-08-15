Analysts Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target at $64.14

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.1429.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,272,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,365,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,083,012. This trade represents a 207.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,234,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,092,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,583,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,026,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

