Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,301 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,842,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,024 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $112.35.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,703,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

