Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 238.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 611,995 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 371,856 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,147,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2,684.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 247,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 236,704 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

