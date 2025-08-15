American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after purchasing an additional 878,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,357,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 335,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,592,000 after purchasing an additional 747,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,109,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

