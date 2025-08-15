American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,651 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 798.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:AIG opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

