American Century Companies Inc. Sells 70,646 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,646 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 0.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $670,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.06.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PGR opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.79 and a 200-day moving average of $266.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $795,324.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,387.48. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

