American Century Companies Inc. Has $380.88 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,054 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.69% of Allstate worth $380,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,997,000 after acquiring an additional 477,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $208.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.