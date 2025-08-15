American Century Companies Inc. Has $380.88 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,054 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.69% of Allstate worth $380,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,997,000 after acquiring an additional 477,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.
Allstate Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of Allstate stock opened at $208.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.33. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
