American Century Companies Inc. Has $364.51 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 867,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $364,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $653.95 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.51.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,176 shares of company stock valued at $34,060,678. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $722.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

