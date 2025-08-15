American Century Companies Inc. Has $295.49 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $295,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,334,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $775.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $811.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $844.87. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.74%.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.24.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

