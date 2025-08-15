American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 228,577 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,577 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.90% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $590,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $195.25 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

Get Our Latest Report on BDX

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $579,206. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.