Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Ambev has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 660.0%. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 468.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

