Alpha Services and Holdings SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adeclineof99.2% from the July 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

ALBKY stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Alpha Services and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0069 per share. This is a positive change from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 87.0%.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

