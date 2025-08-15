Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

