Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 674,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after acquiring an additional 271,264 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 2.1%

MSA opened at $170.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $187.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

