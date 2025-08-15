Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $262,000 Investment in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 797 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.2%

CI opened at $290.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.11.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

