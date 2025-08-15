Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADC. Morgan Stanley lowered Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.61.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.15 per share, with a total value of $53,535.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,934 shares in the company, valued at $211,688.10. The trade was a 33.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,036.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,171,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,271 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $64,759,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $65,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $65,030,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,315,000 after purchasing an additional 718,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

