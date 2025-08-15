Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in July

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adeclineof72.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Adecco has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Adecco had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

