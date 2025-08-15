Aberdeen Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,141,559 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $112,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.