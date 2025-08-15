Aberdeen Group plc Sells 68,237 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,237 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $128,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $710.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $764.85 and its 200 day moving average is $670.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price target (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

