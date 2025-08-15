Aberdeen Group plc Sells 377,761 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aberdeen Group plc cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,761 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $123,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $428.94 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

