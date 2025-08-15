Aberdeen Group plc Sells 229,252 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 229,252 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $98,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $188.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.