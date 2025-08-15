Aberdeen Group plc Has $235.64 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311,734 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.32% of Southern Copper worth $235,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $8,420,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $97.60 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 270.0%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

