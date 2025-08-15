Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $160,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $676,663. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $274.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.86. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

