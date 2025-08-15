976,240 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 976,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,202,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.42% of Ameris Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,774,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 721.1% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $71.29 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABCB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.