907 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 591.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 349,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,032.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,715,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

