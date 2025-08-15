43,497 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

