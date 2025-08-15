4,262 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Trading Down 0.3%

RLI opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.66. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

