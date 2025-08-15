41,304 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Kroger makes up 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

