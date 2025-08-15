25,553 Shares in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $417.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.86. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,110.0%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

