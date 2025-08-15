2,211 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $572.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $577.13 and a 200-day moving average of $578.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,102 shares of company stock valued at $16,303,524. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

