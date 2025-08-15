2,000 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,652.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,688,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 233,972 shares of company stock worth $15,746,449 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

